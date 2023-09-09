Two suspected gang members face charges in a shooting at an illegal party at a Long Island venue that killed a 20-year-old man and wounded four teens, including a 12-year-old boy.

Isaiah Gonzalez and Kyle Matthews, both 21, face murder and weapons charges in the death of DeAndre Carter on Aug. 21 in the village of Valley Stream, New York, police said. Gonzalez has an outstanding Nassau County bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance from May 3, 2021, police said. Police said Matthews had several prior arrests and should not have been on the streets.

“This individual should have been in jail, this senseless murder would not have happened, and the other three victims that were shot and wounded because this bad guy was still on the streets, that’s what we have got to stop,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, New York’s WABC reported.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges, denied any involvement in the crime and denied being a gang member, his attorney, Jason Russo, said, Newsday reported. Gonzalez is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Matthews also denies the allegations, his defense attorney, Stuart Austin, said, the newspaper reported. He’s set to appear in court on Monday, Newsday reported.

The shooting happened on Aug. 21. Officers responded to a disturbance at the venue at 85 Ocean Avenue. There, police found Carter with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at a hospital. A 12-year-old boy had been shot in the shoulder. A 17-year-old girl had a cut to her hand. Two 17-year-old boys sought treatment at hospitals for gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. The teens were recovering.

The suspects are alleged Bloods gang members and the party was reportedly hosted by members of their rivals, the Crips, Long Island News 12 reported.

“They went there that night to kill somebody, shoot into the crowd,” Detective Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick said, the news outlet reported. “When they saw five members of the party possibly were members of the Crips out front, they intentionally came upon them, fired eight rounds, striking Deandre Carter, killing him.”

Ryder said the party had been advertised on social media, and up to 60 people attended the event, where alcohol and possibly liquid marijuana were served, CBS News reported.

“We are having a zero tolerance towards these types of parties,” Ryder said. “We go on social media proactively to go after and shut down these types of parties.”

The venue’s owner, Deborah Young, said it was a tragedy.

“We never had anything like this happen before, as far as I know,” Young said, the CBS reported. “I do have a contract that states when you rent out my event space, no alcohol.”

Young’s attorney Camille Russell said her client had “no knowledge” of gang affiliation at the party, Newsday reported.

A partygoer told CBS the festivities were peaceful until “the good time turned into a bad night.”

“We were only here to have a good time,” he said. “Next thing you know, I just see some running. It’s usually a friendly neighborhood.”

