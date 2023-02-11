A 25-year-old man faces charges after allegedly lying when he told authorities that his 4-year-old son was shot in a road-rage attack on a freeway in Houston, authorities said this week.

Gendri Aguillon was booked into the jail on charges of injury to a child and making a false report, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The detectives were able to find out that that was, in fact, not the truth, and they were able to learn from a witness that the injury was sustained where the father and the mother both live,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Dalia Simons, in a news conference.

The child suffered non-life-threatening wounds and was in stable condition.

Authorities said that the child’s injury stemmed from possible mishandling of a firearm in a bedroom, officials said.

“He could have been cleaning it, and he or he could have been just playing or messing around with the gun,” Simons said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The drama happened Thursday night when deputies responded to the Texas Children’s Hospital on a report of a road-rage involving a child injured by a gunshot, officials said.

Detectives determined that the child had been injured at the boy’s grandmother’s home where the couple lives in Katy, Texas, officials said. Katy is about 30 miles west of Houston.

Simons said her agency is working with child protective services and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office in the case.

She said it could have been much worse, and others could also face charges.

The bullet could have killed the boy or hit an artery, she said. She said many resources could have been expended searching for a road-rage freeway shooter.

“It’s important that whenever something like this happens and there’s witnesses or any information that can help us, that they give this information.”

