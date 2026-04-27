Dad murdered infant on parkway 1 day before baby's mother took her own life: Police

A 34-year-old father in Alabama is accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter, who died after suffering a series of severe internal injuries.

Mickele Kaipolai Ah-Nee was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of murder with domestic violence in connection with the slaying of young Lotus, court records show.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Memorial Parkway around 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of an infant not breathing, according to a report from Augusta, Georgia, Fox affiliate WFXG.

Upon arriving, emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures before transporting the child to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

A preliminary investigation reportedly determined Ah-Nee was with the infant when she stopped breathing, prompting the Huntsville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit to open an investigation. Detectives immediately requested an autopsy.

The autopsy later revealed evidence of foul play, with Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill determining the cause of death was "complications of traumatic internal injuries," local NBC affiliate WAFF reported.

Following an interview with Ah-Nee, investigators determined there was probable cause to request an arrest warrant on the domestic violence murder charge.

Following Lotus' death, the infant's mother, Molly McKelvey, died the following morning after taking her own life, family members told WAFF.

McKelvey's older brother, Kristian McKelvey, told the station he had no words to describe how the tragedy would affect him.

"She was the happiest little baby I'd ever seen," he said of Lotus. "I won't be able to ever see her grow old."

He added that Molly McKelvey "was a really awesome little sister."

Surviving family members started a GoFundMe for the infant and her mother, saying the unexpected deaths had left them "heartbroken and struggling to cope with the emotional and financial challenges that come with saying goodbye to loved ones."

The page states that Molly McKelvey left behind two young sons as well as "many siblings, her mother, and so many family and friends."

Ah-Nee is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond, records show. In addition to the murder charge, he is also facing one count of driving with an expired license. It was not immediately clear when Ah-Nee was scheduled to appear in court.