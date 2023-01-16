Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Massachusetts Mother Who Disappeared in 2007

After more than 15 years, police say they know what happened to a mother who disappeared in Massachusetts a decade and a half ago. David Pena, 33, has been arrested for murdering Felicia McGuyer, 32 when she went missing, according to the Boston Police Department on Monday.

Police previously said that McGuyer was last seen Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester. Her disappearance was out of character because she wasn’t communicating with loved ones, including her 10-year-old son, police said.

“McGuyer was 32 years of age when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10 year old son,” officers wrote. “She is described as a white Non-Hispanic female, approximately 5’2”, about 140 lbs, has a medium build, brown hair and green eyes. McGuyer’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being. It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends.”

Police did not suggest a motive or describe the cause of death. Neither did they articulate what led them to Pena as the suspect. Authorities did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

What police did say is that they picked him up from the Baker County Detention Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in MacClenny, Florida.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer,” police wrote.

Having brought him to Massachusetts, Boston police said that while booking him into a Mattapan jail, they learned he was also wanted out of Suffolk County for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

