Man Allegedly Opened Fire at Police, City Code Compliance, and Crew Hired to Mow His Lawn: Cops

A man engaged in a standoff with police after opening fire on law enforcement and even a mowing crew brought in to mow his lawn, cops said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime.

According to officers in Fort Worth, Texas, the resident in question had a code violation for high grass. From the statement:

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at approximately 0830 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department along with Fort Worth Code Compliance arrived at the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Drive in reference to an ongoing Code Compliance issue. The call originated for an execution warrant for a high grass violation.

Compliance officers knocked on the door to tell the homeowner about the warrant, authorities said. They tried several times to get someone to answer but no one answered, police said. Workers from an independent lawn mowing company started cutting the grass. It was just moments later that a person inside allegedly opened a front window and shot at the mowers, city code compliance members, and officers. The man, who was not identified by officers, allegedly opened fire at police on two more occasions as they took cover.

No injuries were reported. The man was arrested without incident, officers said.

Video above appears to show the unidentified person appearing a white hazmat suit as law enforcement arrest him on the front lawn of the home.

The homeowner had problems with the homeowners association for some time because he did not want to cut his grass, local man Chris Morken, 30, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Fort Worth city code requires property owners to keep grass and weeds under 12 inches.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve seen in this neighborhood in the year since I moved here,” Morken said. “The only other thing I’ve seen were some kids fighting on the corner. It’s usually pretty quiet.”

“I think that is so crazy to me,” neighbor Melissa Sandoval told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth about the shooting. “It’s just grass.”

