A New York man faces criminal charges after police said he pointed a gun at a teenager with autism who was lost and asking for help.

Philip Nichols, 46, is charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner that would injure a child in connection with an incident that took place at his home in Oswego, New York, on April 11. According to an extreme risk protection order obtained by local NBC affiliate WSTM, a 14-year-old boy with autism became lost while riding his bike and his phone's battery ran out. He went up to the front door of a home, later identified as Nichols' home, and used the Ring doorbell to ask for directions.

Nichols opened his window to respond and allegedly pointed a handgun at the lost teenager.

According to the protection order, the boy was "scared for his life" and left the property. But rather than remain inside his home, Nichols allegedly got into his Tesla SUV, bringing a shotgun with an attached flashlight. Nichols allegedly followed the boy on his bike and pointed the shotgun at him, telling the boy, "This is what an AR feels like."

Deputies from the Oswego County Sheriff's Office visited Nichols at his home to question him about the alleged incident. Nichols allegedly met the deputies at the door holding a long gun and a handgun. When the deputies ordered him to drop his weapons, he complied.

Nichols allegedly admitted to pointing a gun at the boy and to following him in his Tesla for "like 10 minutes, because the kids like to walk around." He also allegedly admitted to pointing his shotgun at the boy during the time he was following him in his Tesla.

According to the protection order, Nichols told police that he feared for his life and his children's lives. Police confiscated the long gun and one handgun from Nichols' property. Nichols reportedly has a permit for four handguns, but only one was found.

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Law&Crime reached out to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office for booking information about Nichols and learned that he was not in custody as of Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.