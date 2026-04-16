A Florida man allegedly forced his girlfriend into the trunk of her own car and then repeatedly punched her when she tried to get out.

Travis D. Tillman Jr., 24, stands accused of kidnapping and battery in Miami. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Tillman and his girlfriend were having an argument when he "grabbed the victim by the arm, placed her in the trunk of her vehicle and secured it."

Tillman allegedly drove off with the girlfriend still inside the trunk. He later arrived at an apartment complex and opened it. When she tried to get out, Tillman allegedly punched the woman repeatedly in her face and body. He continued to assault her after she escaped from the trunk, cops said.

The woman then got back in the car with Tillman and drove away from the scene, but an eagle-eyed security guard at the apartment complex in the 7000 block of NW 177th Street witnessed the incident unfolding and called the cops. He also showed them surveillance video of the alleged assault.

Cops pulled over the girlfriend and Tillman and arrested the suspect.

Post-Miranda, Tillman insisted it was the girlfriend's idea to get into the trunk after a verbal spat.

"He advised that the victim stated that she did not want to be around him, at which point she stated she [would] rather be inside of the trunk and not in his vicinity," cops wrote.

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Tillman was taken to jail, where he is being held without bond. His next court date is set for May 6. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries and declined medical treatment.

Two months ago, the suspect was arrested for an incident last year in which he allegedly brandished a gun at a police officer on the set of a music video. He fled but was later arrested. He's facing charges of aggravated assault, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence in that case.