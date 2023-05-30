A teenager in Las Vegas, Nevada, allegedly raped a “drunk and incoherent” girl while a group of others watched, laughed, and recorded the attack on their cellphones, authorities say.

Aiden Cicchetti, 17, stands accused of three counts of sexual assault. He was arrested in late March after the girl reported the incident to police, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The defendant appeared last week at the Las Vegas Justice Court, where he was granted a personal recognizance bond by Department 13 Las Vegas Township Justice Court Rebecca Saxe, Clark County court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

A no-contact order was issued in the case. The defendant was also ordered to “stay out of trouble,” the court docket notes.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Review-Journal, the alleged victim went out with friends on the night of March 24. That night, she met someone whose name she remembered as Aiden on a “party bus,” the court document reportedly says. She and her friends took shots and drank from an unidentified bottle of liquor he had allegedly supplied them, she reportedly told police.

Soon, the alleged victim said, her vision blurred, and she started to feel “dizzy and nauseous,” the police report says. Her next memory of that night was leaving a house party in Henderson, Nevada – some 30 minutes away from Las Vegas – and walking to her car.

When she woke up in the middle of the night, she found herself in a kitchen that she told police belonged to the boy who brought the bottle of liquor, the girl reportedly told police. She said her pants and underwear were missing, and she had a blanket wrapped around her waist. She got back home around 3:40 a.m.

Cicchetti messaged the girl on social media later that day, the arrest report says, and referenced how he and her had sex. The girl told police she first thought he was kidding until she got a message from someone else the next day: “LMAO look what I found on my phone.” Along with that callous message were three different videos of the girl in the backseat of her car – while Cicchetti was performing sex acts on her. Police wrote that the people who recorded the videos could be heard laughing in the background.

The girl reportedly showed the videos to a friend at school the next day, who encouraged her to contact the authorities, police said. The girl then reportedly told a school wellness counselor about what happened. The dean confiscated a phone that received the videos, the Review-Journal reported.

Police reportedly reviewed the three videos and described them as between three and 11 seconds long. In the footage, the girl is described as “barely conscious.” In one of the alleged videos, police wrote, the girl can be heard saying “stop” while Cicchetti had sex with her. In another video, the girl cries, “No, no, no,” police wrote.

According to the LVMPD, Cicchetti had at least two versions of the night. He reportedly told investigators that he was drunk and had blurry vision but retained control over his actions. His arrest report says that when asked if he had sex with anyone on the night of the party or during the early morning afterward, “he said no.”

Then police allegedly confronted him with the videos.

When shown the footage, the 17-year-old allegedly confirmed it was him and started crying, the report says. Then he allegedly told police that the sex with the girl was consensual, even later telling police the girl’s friends had “forced him” to have sex with her.

According to the Review-Journal, the defendant’s mother is an attorney, and she was present during her son’s initial police interview. Cicchetti was first detained in juvenile hall. Early last week, he was booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

In comments to the Review-Journal, Cicchetti’s defense attorney, Ross Goodman, reiterated his client’s claim that the sex was consensual. He reportedly said police did not interview witnesses whose accounts contradicted what police wrote in the arrest report. Goodman also told the paper there was no evidence that the girl “was incoherent or otherwise blacked out.”

Law&Crime reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for comment on this story but has not heard back. A public records request was filed with the LVMPD.

A status check in the case is currently slated for June 21.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]