A Florida man has learned his fate for driving his car with a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit and crashing into a bicyclist, killing him.

Glenn Brimmer, 46, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, the 18th Judicial Circuit's Office of the State Attorney announced on Monday. He was convicted of DUI manslaughter by a Brevard County jury in September.

On March 2, 2018, at about 7:40 p.m., Brimmer was driving his Hyundai Veloster in the left lane on North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral. At the same time and on the same road, 66-year-old John Perrin was riding his bicycle. Then the collision happened.

Brimmer struck Perrin from behind with his vehicle, with photos released by authorities showing extensive damage to the car's windshield and one of Perrin's bicycle wheels bent from the impact. Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office then responded to the scene.

A sample of Brimmer's blood was collected, revealing a 0.23 blood alcohol content level. He was also asked to do a field sobriety test, "which he did not meet to standard," according to a criminal complaint. As the exercise was conducted, Brimmer could be heard laughing and saying, "Let's do it!" before failing.

This evidence was submitted to jurors during the trial, which took place seven years after the collision, authorities noted, citing court closures and "more than 40 motions by Brimmer's defense attorneys who sought to dismiss the case or suppress evidence" as reasons for the delay.

Deputies said they spoke with a witness who said they saw Brimmer drinking at the Cocoa Beach Pier before getting into his car and "driving in a reckless manner."

As part of his sentencing, Brimmer was also ordered to pay $750 to reimburse the funeral expenses for Perrin.