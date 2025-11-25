A Wisconsin woman is accused of hiring a hit man to kill her mother and stepfather because they "ruined my life."

Lindsey Feucht, 43, faces two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She appeared in Outagamie County court on Monday for a preliminary hearing in the case that began in August.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

The defendant wanted her mother and stepfather dead, and she was willing to pay someone to kill them, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlets such as Green Bay-based ABC affiliate WBAY. She allegedly contacted someone who turned out to be an undercover informant about executing such crimes, stating a specific reason for her animosity.

"Feucht said she was 'fondled' when she was younger, told her mom, and nothing was ever done about it," the complaint states, per local Fox affiliate WLUK. "Feucht said that she was never going to forgive her for what they did to her."

"There needs to be a price to pay," the defendant reportedly told the informant, adding, "they've ruined my life." Feucht elaborated, claiming her neighbor molested her when she was younger and her mother and stepfather never filed a police report.

The defendant is said to have told the informant that she wanted the deaths to "look natural" and mentioned inheritance money. Law enforcement set up a meeting at the Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wisconsin, between Feucht and a man pretending to be a hit man, and she allegedly offered him $10,000 per kill.

Feucht was very organized and detailed in her instructions on how the supposed hit man could complete the act, authorities said, providing him with photos of her parents and a diagram of their home and where they slept. She even reportedly described jewelry he could take to make the crime look like a burglary.

More from Law&Crime — Woman eating burger on her porch is stabbed 14 times by 'obsessed' former co-worker before her brother jumped to the rescue, deputies say

Feucht was arrested after the meeting. She is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Her next court date is set for Dec. 10.

Outagamie County is located in eastern Wisconsin, just west of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.