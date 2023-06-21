An Atlanta man who used to drive one of the world’s most expensive cars is now heading to prison for a decade over a woman’s death.

In October 2021, Alfred Megbuluba, 33, pushed Catherine Khan, 28, out of his Lamborghini Huracan as the car bounded the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road. Multiple witnesses saw the young woman fall. She was subsequently hit by another automobile after tumbling to the ground.

A woman who asked not to be identified described the horrific night in comments to Atlanta-based ABC affiliate WSB-TV: “Just left her on the ground. Me and my boyfriend were just waving down cars so they wouldn’t hit the people that were trying to resuscitate her.”

Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Megbuluba turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail a week after her death. He was charged with felony murder, theft by taking, and financial transaction card theft at the time. A formal indictment on those same charges was handed up in January 2022.

Video was posted after the victim’s death of a woman arguing with the driver of the Lamborghini. Police identified the man as Megbuluba and friends identified the woman as Khan. In the footage, she can be heard screaming: “Call the cops, call the cops! I just got robbed… there’s cameras in there… my ID, my card, everything.”

The video was reportedly filmed outside the restaurant in Buckhead where the beloved mixologist worked, friends told WSB-TV. Her friends added that Khan’s wallet was a family heirloom.

“Grief exists where love lived first,” a family member said at a memorial service, according to local Fox affiliate WAGA. “My cherished memory of her was when she and my sister came down to visit my family last year. She cooked for us, we went to the pier and the beach, and we had a great quality time with this cherished soul.”

A private Facebook group dedicated to eulogizing Khan’s life presently has over 900 members who remembered her fondly.

“She had the kindest heart in the most generous soul you would ever meet,” a GoFundMe for the deceased woman’s funeral expenses says. “She would take the clothes off her back to make sure you were warm enough before even considering how it would affect her. Catherine was a young beautiful charismatic individual. She stood up for what she believed in and she did it without shame.”

According to 911 calls obtained by local NBC affiliate WXIA, witnesses described seeing Khan being “thrown out of the car,” which was described as a gray Lamborghini, following some sort of a fight.

“It was a gray Lambo,” one caller told 911 dispatchers. “There was an altercation at the Red Taqueria. I went off and I saw her in the front seat of the Lambo. The Lambo went right by me and then they threw her out the car on top of the roof.”

That caller went on to say that the driver “took off” after the woman was ejected from the high-priced luxury vehicle. Later, prosecutors alleged, Megbuluba used Khan’s stolen credit cards to buy an energy drink, tobacco products and gum – while she was still fighting for her life.

In August, the defendant rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for a maximum of 15 years on a 20-year sentence, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Recently, in an email sent to the McClatchy News Service, defense attorney Steve Sadow said his client accepted a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter – with five of those years suspended by a judge; meaning he will serve a maximum of 10 years behind bars, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“Cat was so strong-willed,” one of Khan’s friends recalled at her memorial in October 2021. “She loved everyone so much. She’s still with us. We can feel her.”

