Kidnapper’s possible route might hold clues to missing toddler’s whereabouts: Police

Cops in Michigan are holding out hope that the route a kidnapping suspect took may hold clues to the whereabouts of the missing 2-year-old girl he allegedly had with him.

Alleged kidnapper Rashad Trice, 26, is believed to have taken Wynter Cole-Smith after assaulting the girl’s mother — his ex-girlfriend — in Lansing on Sunday night. He was arrested early morning Monday in the city of St. Clair Shores, which is just northeast of Detroit and about 90 miles east of Lansing.

St. Clair Shores cops have said that they spotted Trice while driving and he tried to flee, but he crashed into a police vehicle, injuring an officer.

But authorities did not find Wynter.

“This is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the car the night of July 2nd,” cops said in a Facebook post. (Lansing police have written her last name as Smith, but the FBI has said it is Cole-Smith.)

Officers highlighted a route stretching from I-96 in the Lansing area east to I-94 in the Detroit area.

“If you are driving on this route tomorrow, we ask you to watch out for anything unusual along the way that could possibly lead us to Wynter,” said Lansing police. They ask people to report anything that catches attention, “even if it seems minor or inconsequential.”

From the FBI’s Detroit office, which is helping Lansing police in the search:

We are asking anyone with information on Wynter’s whereabouts is to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Authorities describe Wynter as a Black girl, standing 2 feet tall, with brown eyes, and weighing between 25 and 30 pounds.

An AMBER Alert notice posted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Wynter had braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows, the statement said.

Authorities said that Wynter was reported missing Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

“Wynter, along with her 1-year-old brother, was in their apartment when her mother was assaulted by an ex-boyfriend,” the FBI said. “Following the assault, Wynter’s mother fled the apartment and called law enforcement authorities.”

The younger brother was unharmed, they said.

Authorities claim Trice stole a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala. This was vehicle he crashed in St. Clair Shores. They previously said it had the tag number EJR6098.

Police are asking the public if anyone has seen the vehicle, whether driving or stopped, on the highlighted route between 11:15 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday. Accordingly, they attached a picture of the model vehicle to their public statement, though this is not a picture of the actual car itself.

Lansing police did not name Wynter’s mother, only describing her as a 22-year-old, but said she was in stable condition at a hospital.

Wynter’s grandmother is keeping the faith, according to Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK in a Monday report.

“She’s just a wonderful, joyful person and she’s very smart,” she said. “I’ve lived in Detroit a long time and I’ve seen miracles happen. I’ve seen kids we thought we wouldn’t find them and they come back safe so we still have faith.”

More Law&Crime: Alleged abuser added to ‘Most Wanted’ list for double abduction that sparked AMBER Alert

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]