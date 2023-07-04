Man who found a gun between couch cushions ‘accidentally’ shot his friend in the face: Police

A Tennessee man is behind bars after allegedly accidentally shooting his friend in the face with a gun he found in a couch.

Hollmer Zelaya, 24, was arrested in Memphis on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime. Officers responding to a call about a shooting said they found Zelaya’s friend Kevin Ariel-Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to his face.

“Hollmer Zelaya told officers that he accidentally shot his friend Kevin Ariel-Gonzalez with a pistol that he found between the couch cushions,” the affidavit said.

According to the report, witness Jose Betanco-Landero told police he, Zelaya, and Ariel-Gonzalez were “hanging out in the living room” when Zelaya “found a gun between the couch cushions and started messing with it and then waving it around” in the direction of the two other men.

“[T]he gun discharged and hit Kevin Ariel-Gonzalez,” Betanco-Landero told police, according to the affidavit.

Zelaya reportedly told police that he had then hid the gun “in a drainage ditch close to the apartment.” Police recovered the weapon and then arrested Zelaya.

Ariel-Gonzalez was taken to the hospital, while Zelaya was taken into custody. Court records indicate that he has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Zelaya’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday and a bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

More from Law&Crime: Mom who allegedly claimed she found dead 1-year-old ‘stuck in the couch’ charged with murder

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]