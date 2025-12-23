A New Jersey man who allegedly shot a woman in the face during a road rage incident, nearly blinding her, was indicted on 31 counts in connection with the crime.

Ernest Heinz, 47, has been in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility since he was arrested in September. As Law&Crime previously reported, Heinz was driving a white Honda CR-V when he cut off a car being driven by Maritza Arias-Galva, 42. When the two vehicles were next to each other, Heinz allegedly screamed at Arias-Galva, threatened to kill her, then shot her in the face as she was rolling up her window. Arias-Galva suffered injuries to her eye that could leave her blind. The search for Heinz resulted in a campus lockdown at Stockton University.

Arias-Galva's son told Philadelphia-based NBC affiliate WCAU that Heinz reportedly warned his mother, "I'm going to kill you today. Today, I'm gonna take care of you," before firing one shot through the window of her car.

Heinz was initially charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Local news outlet BreakingAC.com reported on Monday that a grand jury indicted Heinz earlier this month on 31 felony counts. According to BreakingAC.com, which obtained the indictment, most of those charges are related to a cache of firearms found in a storage facility that Heinz allegedly visited shortly after the shooting on Sept. 11.

According to the indictment, surveillance video showed Heinz returning to his parents' home in Galloway Township, New Jersey, about 10 minutes after the shooting took place. He was allegedly carrying a small gun that fit the description of the firearm Arias-Galva told police Heinz shot her with. Heinz left the home minutes later, this time carrying a black rifle case and a red bag, police said.

Authorities tracked Heinz's movements to a storage facility rented by an acquaintance. Heinz allegedly dropped off the weapons at the facility before he was arrested at his parents' home later the same day.

Heinz formerly worked as an actor in small roles on television and in movies, including "The Sopranos," "Resident Evil," and "The Prestige." According to reporting by BreakingAC.com, he moved back to New Jersey to care for his parents.

The indictment said authorities found a variety of firearms inside the facility, at least one registered to Heinz's father. Heinz, who has an active restraining order against him in connection with a domestic violence charge, is not allowed to own guns, the indictment said.

The additional charges include hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

Heinz remains in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2026.