A North Carolina sheriff's deputy ended up behind bars over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to ruin a family member's life, saying he was "going full violent."

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Ray Hargrave, 40, stands accused of communicating threats and cyberstalking, court records say. According to an arrest warrant reviewed by Law&Crime, Hargrave sent a text message in all caps saying "Also, I'm mean and vindictive person…I think you know that…we're in defense right now…but as soon as it's over and we win I'm going on the attack and I'm not gna [sic] be satisfied until the [sic] are both crushed and bleeding…just so you know, I fully plan to defend but as so as it's over I'm going full violent ruin your life kinda offense."

Authorities determined the "threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out." Cops also allege Hargrave repeatedly sent the messages "for the purpose of annoying, threatening [and] harassing."

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that it arrested Hargrave on Sunday and issued a criminal domestic violence protection order. Hargrave remained in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as of Monday morning.

"Any time a member of law enforcement is arrested, it is difficult for everyone involved," Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said in a statement. "All law enforcement personnel are sworn to uphold the law fairly and professionally, regardless of a person's title, position or agency. This incident is a reminder that accountability applies to all of us who wear the badge. We will continue to handle this matter with the same integrity, transparency and respect that our community expects."

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The defendant does not have a future court date listed. Local NBC affiliate WCNC reports that Hargrave is on administrative leave pending the investigation.