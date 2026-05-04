A 77-year-old Florida woman was mowed down and killed while getting her mail, with police saying a drunk neighbor who lives within walking distance of the victim veered off the road and hit her "in the yard of her home."

Vicki Noon, a retiree from Bradenton, was run over by Jordan Beard, 40, on Friday afternoon in what local cops say was a "hit-and-run crash."

Noon was "in the yard of her home" in the 5600 block of 11th Avenue West when Beard "veered off the road and struck her," according to a Bradenton Police Department press release. He faces charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and tampering with evidence.

"At approximately 1 p.m., BPD responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash and located Vicki Noon, 77, deceased," the police release says. "Witnesses reported seeing a gold sedan leaving the scene of the crash."

Authorities canvassed the neighborhood for security camera footage and obtained an image of the suspect's car. A sergeant who was driving in the neighborhood and "on the lookout for the vehicle" spotted it at a residence in the 7200 block of 13th Avenue West, "within walking distance of the crash scene," according to police.

"[Beard] was at the residence and cooperated with detectives," the BPD release says.

Noon's family and neighbors told local Fox affiliate WTVT that she was living in an area of Bradenton with other "55-and-up" residents and enjoying her retirement.

"It was stolen from her," said Noon's daughter, Jennifer Mulholland, about her mom's retirement. "It was stolen from my father, and it was stolen from my children, and her soon-to-be great-grandchild."

Family and neighbors described Noon as a former nurse who was a "very nice" and "community-oriented lady." One resident told WTVT, "Everybody knew her on the street."

Beard has been released on bond and is awaiting his next court date.