The age-old prank of egging a house nearly turned deadly when a Florida man opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her friend after he claimed they pointed a "green laser" at him.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, cops in Hialeah responded to a hospital around 2 a.m. after a woman showed up with a gunshot wound to her arm. She said she and her friend went to egg the pal's ex-boyfriend's apartment. They were driving away when the ex, 18-year-old Jason Alejandro Rodriguez, allegedly fired several shots into their vehicle, hitting the victim.

Cops went to Rodriguez's home where, in a Mirandized interview, he admitted to shooting at the car. He said he heard the commotion outside, grabbed his gun and went out to investigate. He then claimed the pranksters hit him with an egg and a rock. As they drove off, he said he "observed a green laser on his body."

That's when he allegedly opened fire at the car, hitting his ex's friend.

Detectives obtained video that showed the entire incident — and it proved Rodriguez's version of events didn't hold up, cops say. The video showed Rodriguez was never hit by a rock or egg, nor was there any "green laser," per the affidavit. It also revealed he used his phone flashlight to find the shell casings and pick them up, cops said.

"Based on the investigation conducted, the defendant provided an inaccurate statement to police where he attempted to justify the shooting; where the video clearly depicts he shot at the vehicle as it sped off and did not pose a threat to him and/or anyone," detectives concluded.

Rodriguez faces charges of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle. He is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail without bond.