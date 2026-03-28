A man in Colorado was recently arrested after damaging his neighbor's property and making graphic comments about their family being harmed, police in the Centennial State say.

Alex Muller, whose age was not available, stands accused of criminal mischief, assault on an officer, obstruction and "a mandatory protection order violation," according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

While the homeowners say the dispute has gone on for quite awhile, the incident that led to the defendant's arrest occurred on March 24 at their residence on Bellcove Circle in Colorado Springs.

At around 3:15 p.m. on the day in question, the victim called 911 about an alleged threat and said they had video footage of the defendant damaging their house, according to police sources cited by Colorado Springs-based ABC affiliate KRDO and Fox affiliate KXRM.

"I want to see your grandkid's intestines all over the road," the defendant allegedly said, according to law enforcement.

Authorities disputed the exact wording of the alleged threat.

In a separate review of some video footage from the incident, a man dressed in black says: "I want to see your children's intestines draped over this wall," according to KRDO.

In the footage, the same man is seen throwing several small objects over the privacy fence at the house next door.

After the TV station reached out to police, the department reportedly suggested the discrepancy was a distinction without much difference because the statement was about bodily harm to a child.

When officers responded to the scene, Muller allegedly acted aggressively toward police, authorities said. The department said the defendant was in violation of a protective order "stemming from a previous domestic violence case" at the defendant's own residence.

Police also noted that the home of the alleged victims had been put up for sale due to a series of extensive and escalating problems.

After confirming Muller was in violation of the order, officers tried to make contact and serve warrants but were instead taunted by the defendant and his father, Erick Muller, police said. The pair allegedly made hand gestures like they were shooting at officers and repeatedly told the officers to "take out their guns and shoot themselves in the mouth and do the world a favor."

The comments escalated the confrontation.

After establishing a perimeter using vehicles and shields, the elder Muller surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody, served and released for misdemeanor interference, police said.

The younger Muller, however, allegedly stayed inside for awhile.

Eventually, officers spotted the defendant at the side door of the garage and police fired a 40mm round of pepper spray, police said. The projectile hit the door, the round shattered, and several pieces struck him in the face, causing what police called minor injuries.

"This allowed officers to use tactics to advance with K9, push him to the ground, and take him into custody without further incident," according to the police department.

The defendant was first taken to a hospital for treatment before being detained in the El Paso County Jail.

Jail records currently do not list him as an inmate.

In comments to KRDO, the Muller family disputed the allegations against the defendant, saying they were false and that the family was exploring their legal options going forward.