‘I just f—ing snapped’: Dad who killed wife and stabbed 7-year-old daughter trying to save her mom is sentenced

A 43-year-old father in Utah may spend the rest of his life behind bars after he admitted to killing his wife, stabbing and slitting her throat in front of their two small children, the younger of whom was injured when she tried to save her mother from his brutal attack. Third District Court Judge Richard McKelvie on Wednesday ordered John Weston Erickson Jr. to serve a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the slaying of Utahna Halona, authorities announced.

Erickson on June 5 pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony murder for killing his wife in October 2020 in front of both of their children, then ages 7 and 11, according to a press release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department on Oct. 28, 2020, responded to a 911 call at a home located in the 100 block of Settlement Circle in regards to a reported stabbing. Upon arriving at the address and entering the residence, first responders located Halona lying on the floor in the master bedroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fox affiliate KOKI-TV reported. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by the station, police wrote that there were “large amounts of blood throughout the residence.”

Erickson was reportedly also in the bedroom and had suffered deep cuts to his neck and arms. He told police that he was trying to kill himself and that the wounds were self-inflicted.

The couple’s 7-year-old daughter, who was covered in blood when she was located by first responders, said that she came running into the bedroom when she heard her mother screaming, KOKI reported. When she entered the room, she told investigators she saw her dad with a knife and said he was “cutting mom open.” She reportedly explained that when she tried to “help,” her dad cut her hand with the knife. She required surgery after suffering “extensive injury to her fingers,” the report states.

The 7-year-old then got her older brother, but when he could not stop their father’s furious attack, he ran to a neighbor’s house and told them to call the police.

Erickson told first responders “I just f—ing snapped” when he fatally attacked his wife inside their home, People Magazine reported. He also allegedly stated, “one of the sweetest people around took the brunt of my rage,” per KOKI.

“[Erickson] admitted that he cut [Halona’s] throat and knew she was going to die,” police reportedly wrote in the affidavit.

“During sentencing the courtroom was full of people that loved Utahna and paid tribute to her life and devotion to her family. We mourn the loss of Utahna and what her children have lost because of this vicious murder,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement following the hearing. He also thanked and acknowledged the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work in bringing Erickson to justice.

According to a report from KSL Newsradio, a presentencing report said that Erickson told authorities he was trying to kill himself when “someone” came in and tried to stop him so he turned the knife on her instead.

Shirlee Silversmith, Halona’s mother and the guardian of the two surviving children, addressed the court and said that both of the kids are still haunted by what they saw that night.

Prior to handing down the sentence, Judge McKelvie upbraided Erickson for his horrendous actions.

“Mr. Erickson, you deserve to go to prison — what you did here was unconscionable,” he said, per KSL. “You took the life not only of your wife, but you took the life of your wife while she was in the process of trying to save yours. If you had allowed her to be successful, she would still be here and we wouldn’t be. I hope you understand that.”

