A Tennessee woman was recently arrested after dragging her child's father and grandmother down a street with her Chevrolet Malibu, law enforcement in the Volunteer State says.

Jashunte Lewis, 21, stands accused of two counts each of attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated assault as well as one count of domestic assault resulting in bodily harm, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred on May 15, near the intersection of Park Avenue and South Greer Street in Memphis.

Responding officers were told by witnesses that Lewis arrived in a four-door white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu at around midnight and began arguing with the father of her child, according to a police report obtained by Memphis-area NBC affiliate WMC-TV.

One of the victims said that her adult son — the defendant's child's father — and Lewis were arguing verbally in the driveway when the man walked behind the Malibu and Lewis put her car in "reverse," according to law enforcement. This maneuver was a clear attempt to strike the man but the car barely missed him, the witness said.

The man then ran to the front of the driveway when the defendant allegedly shifted gears, the woman told police. This time, Lewis allegedly put her car into "drive" and aimed for the man again.

But again the Malibu missed its apparent target.

So, the defendant put her car in "park," police said.

After that, Lewis, the man, and the man's mother began arguing all together in the driveway, according to law enforcement.

At some point, the man opened the driver's-side door and his mother stood next to him – between Lewis and the door, police said. Then, Lewis allegedly shifted back into reverse and hit the accelerator.

Both victims fell underneath the driver's-side door while Lewis continued reversing, according to law enforcement. The older woman and her adult son were then dragged onto and down Park Avenue by Lewis and her Malibu for roughly 20 feet, police said.

The entire incident was caught on video, according to investigators.

Ultimately, both victims suffered injuries. The man was injured on his left ankle, left wrist, right forearm, hand, and wrist, authorities said. The older woman was injured on the right side of her face, shoulder, and left knee, according to law enforcement. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital by the Memphis Fire Department.

The car was also worse for wear, police said.

The damage that resulted from the dragging episode made it so that the driver's-side door would not latch shut and remained open while Lewis was still driving, according to law enforcement.

The Malibu's damaged door made Lewis easy for investigators to find. She was located with the door still open and taken in for questioning later that same day, according to the police department.

During a custodial interview, the defendant allegedly waived her Miranda rights and spoke with investigators, police said.

Lewis was subsequently detained in the Shelby County Jail and assessed a $250,000 bond, which was later reduced to a $15,000 bond, records show. The smaller amount was posted on Monday.

The defendant is slated to appear in court again on June 1.