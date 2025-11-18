A Wisconsin woman pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that she killed the father of her children with two gunshots to the face, according to authorities.

Dakota Bilderback, 29, stands accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 37-year-old Michael Lee. The Eau Claire Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting on Aug. 30 at a home on Sunset Drive. When they arrived, they found Lee dead from two gunshot wounds. Cops took Bilderback into custody after interviewing her.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local NBC affiliate WEAU, Bilderback initially called 911 to say someone was injured and then explained that Lee was shot. When the dispatcher asked who was shot, she reportedly said "I had to shoot my children's father. To protect my children."

After receiving her Miranda rights, Bilderback told cops she had a gun on her because she was having suicidal ideations but also wanted to intimidate Lee. She sent her kids upstairs so she and Lee could talk. She reportedly said she put the gun to her head and thought Lee would "help" her pull the trigger. Instead, she allegedly shot Lee in the face. She fired a second time to "stop the threat," the affidavit reportedly stated.

Bilderback said she was having mental health issues and those problems were exacerbated by methamphetamine use.

Cops initially arrested her on second-degree homicide charges but the charge was bumped up to first-degree homicide.

A GoFundMe post described Lee as "a cherished son, beloved brother, and true friend to all who knew him. Michael's kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone around him."

"His sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and he was taken from us far too soon," the description stated.

Bilderback is at the Eau Claire County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. Her next court date is scheduled for March 12, 2026.