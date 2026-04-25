A 42-year-old woman in Florida is accused of pulling a gun during a heated argument over parking proximity outside a Target store, allegedly telling another driver, "I got that s— on me," while ordering her out of the vehicle.

Kiara S. Johnson was taken into custody this week and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm following the confrontation, court records obtained by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to the Target store in the 21000 block of Biscayne Boulevard around 1:55 p.m. regarding an incident involving a gun.

The victim told authorities she was sitting inside her parked car when Johnson pulled into the adjacent space. To avoid having her vehicle hit by Johnson's car door, the victim said she moved her car over and away from Johnson's.

Johnson apparently did not appreciate the gesture and allegedly confronted the victim.

The situation allegedly quickly escalated, with the victim telling officers that Johnson began "cursing at her" and "calling her obscenities" as the two exchanged words. During the dispute, Johnson reportedly reached into her purse, produced a firearm, and said, "I got that s— on me," while flashing the weapon and telling the victim to "get out of the car."

The victim told police she refused to exit the vehicle and instead drove away, later calling 911 because she feared for her life. She described the gun as black with either yellow or orange markings.

Officers responding to the scene were speaking with the victim when Johnson exited the store and was identified. As she was being detained, Johnson "freely and willingly admitted" to having a firearm inside her purse, which was still slung over her shoulder, according to the affidavit. Police said they recovered the weapon and secured it.

After being read her Miranda rights, Johnson agreed to speak with investigators and acknowledged that "both parties had gotten into an argument over the close parking." She also claimed that the victim had threatened to slap her but never got out of the car. The victim denied threatening Johnson.

Johnson denied brandishing the weapon or making threats, telling police she "never pulled it out." Regarding the victim being able to correctly describe the firearm, Johnson said she did not know if the victim saw it in her purse.

A records check allegedly found no listed registration for the firearm, which was confiscated and impounded by police.

As of Thursday evening, she was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $5,500 bond. It was not immediately clear when Johnson was scheduled to return to court.