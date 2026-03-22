A Texas man allegedly threw a bucket of human bones over the fence at the FBI field office in Dallas in order to "summon" federal agents after stealing remains from a mausoleum — and then posted it to YouTube.

Michael Chadwick Fry is facing two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to the Bartonville Police Department.

The investigation began when Fry's mother called police on Monday when he went to her house in Bartonville, which is roughly 30 miles northwest of Dallas, and requested money for a U-Haul because he said he "had a body that needed to be moved." According to an arrest warrant obtained by local Fox affiliate KDFW, Fry "became irate" and left before cops arrived.

"Shortly thereafter, investigators received credible information from FBI Special Agents indicating that Fry had thrown a bucket containing human bones over the fence of the FBI Dallas Field Office," cops wrote.

Fry allegedly made it rather easy for cops to discover his actions — he allegedly shot a video and posted it to YouTube on a channel dubbed "Fry and Berto news! Where we reveal mass killers."

The four-and-a-half-minute video is titled "We send Elizabeth over the FBI fence to summon them by force." He spoke with a person behind a window outside the FBI office to seek a "status check" on an investigation about "what happened to me and my dead family and friends."

The person behind the window gave him a website and phone number where he could submit digital evidence and tips. Fry seemed dissatisfied after he walked away.

"So there you have it, and stay tuned, because we're about to throw some human remains over the fence and force the investigation, because I still can't seem to get anyone to do their job," said Fry, who was wearing a T-shirt with a news article emblazoned on the front titled "Driver shot by Denton County deputy during traffic stop dies."

Fry opened the trunk of his car where he pulled out a bucket that contained the alleged remains, walked over to the fence and hurled it over before returning to his car.

"There's more videos coming," Fry promised as he drove away. "We're going to take bones all over the place. I got more."

He then asked people to like the video and subscribe to his channel.

According to cops, Fry also took videos showing human remains and an urn of ashes at his mother's home. Detectives determined that Fry allegedly stole the urn from a cemetery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in February.

"Additionally, FBI agents located evidence at a cemetery in Denton, Texas, indicating that a coffin containing human remains had been removed from a mausoleum," cops wrote.

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The affidavit reportedly says that Fry referred to the remains in the bucket as "Elizabeth Virginia Lyon." Authorities are completing DNA testing to identify the bones.

Investigators also reportedly found that Fry searched for three cemeteries in Texas and Oklahoma on the GPS in his mother's car.

Fry is no stranger to attention-grabbing antics. In 2018, he slammed his car into the KDFW studios and left behind a suspicious bright orange duffel bag that prompted the bomb squad to respond. He was reportedly upset about cops shooting his friend.

The defendant is currently in the Denton County Jail on a $30,000 bond.