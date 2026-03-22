A Missouri teen used an "automatic" rifle with a red laser to blow away his sister's ex-boyfriend over their relationship "going sour," according to police. Cops say the victim was killed as he "shielded" his mom.

Ke'Montae Phillips, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the March 10 shooting in Kansas City, according to online court records.

A probable cause affidavit describes how Phillips targeted the victim, whose age has not been released, after he and Phillips' sister broke up. The shooting unfolded in front of the victim's mother, who spoke to police about what allegedly led up to the attack.

"Her son had been experiencing an ongoing issue with his ex-girlfriend's brother after the victim ended the relationship with his ex-girlfriend," the affidavit says, noting how Phillips allegedly confronted the woman's son about a week prior to the shooting while she was walking with him.

"[Phillips] made several statements toward her son regarding the relationship going sour with his sister," the affidavit alleges.

On March 10, the victim and his mom were walking together again in an area near 55th Street and Chestnut Avenue by 71 Highway when Phillips showed up and opened fire on them, according to police and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The affidavit says the victim met up with his mother and appeared to be "scared," telling her something to the effect of "they are following me," but she told cops she "could not get a cohesive story regarding what he meant," per the affidavit.

"The victim had a rifle tucked into his pants," the document notes.

"As [the mom and victim] entered the intersection … the same male … from the week prior began approaching her and her son on foot," the affidavit recounts. "[Phillips] said something like 'you clutching?' to her son and then produced a rifle-style weapon with a red laser light. [Phillips] then began firing an automatic weapon at her and her son."

According to police, "her son shielded her while they both fled on foot," and was struck by the ensuing gunfire. The mom "began performing CPR on her son while numerous neighbors came outside to watch/assist," the affidavit says.

At least 35 shell casings were found in the area by police.

Cops report that surveillance footage from the city and dashcams captured the shooting and what led up to it on video. A sedan that Phillips was allegedly seen getting out of and into was spotted on camera circling the area where the shooting happened and appeared to follow the victim and his mother as they were walking.

Automated license plate readers were allegedly used to track the sedan.

After arresting him, Phillips was shown photographs and screen grabs of himself captured on video and he denied being involved, while saying the person in the photo "looked like his twin," according to the affidavit.

"When we showed him a picture of the victim, he stated that's the guy that got murdered prior to detectives telling him that was the victim," the affidavit says.

Phillips was being held over the weekend on a $250,000 cash-only bond, with a bond review hearing scheduled for Wednesday. He's due to appear in court on April 15, as well, for his preliminary hearing.