A 78-year-old landlord allegedly sliced his tenant with a machete during an argument over items that needed to be thrown out at the Florida home.

Victor Rodriguez-Polledo is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Southwest 17th Street in Miami. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, cops arrived to find the victim bleeding from his right arm while holding a piece of clothing on his wrist.

The victim said he and his landlord, Rodriguez-Polledo, were standing in the hallway of the home arguing about some "items that needed to be thrown out."

"What the f— are you looking at?" Rodriguez-Polledo suddenly yelled in Spanish. "You'll see what I have for you."

The victim walked outside and Rodriguez-Polledo allegedly followed him holding a machete. That's when the landlord allegedly raised the machete and hit the victim in the right shoulder and arm. The landlord then swung the machete again, police said. This time the tenant was able to block it with his right arm and wrist, which left behind a deep laceration.

The victim pushed Rodriguez-Polledo against a fence in an effort to take away the machete, and the two reportedly fell to the ground. They had begun to wrestle when a witness intervened and took away the weapon. The witness suffered a minor cut to her hand.

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Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. He suffered a 3-inch-deep cut on his right wrist as well as other scratches and cuts.

Cops arrested Rodriguez-Polledo. He gave a statement to police, but it is redacted from the affidavit. He remains in the Miami-Dade County Jail without bond. Rodriguez-Polledo is set to appear in court on Friday.