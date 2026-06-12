A Louisiana man found himself in hot water of sorts — almost literally — when he tried to evade deputies and state troopers, according to Pelican State law enforcement.

Victor Rivas, 40, stands accused of one count each of operating a vehicle while impaired and resisting an officer, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police.

The underlying incident occurred on June 7, as state troopers responded to reports of a Toyota Supra "being driven recklessly" down Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Jefferson Parish, the state police said in a press release.

Troopers also received reports the vehicle had already caused and sustained some damage by striking a concrete barrier and blowing out at least one tire, the sheriff's office said in its own press release.

The Supra was located traveling southbound on Interstate 310 — a spur of the larger interstate — and troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities say Rivas was the man behind the wheel — but they quickly noticed warning signs.

"Troopers observed signs of impairment," the state police said. "During the DWI investigation, Rivas fled on foot and jumped from the elevated portion of Interstate 310 into the swamp below."

After the jump into the swamp, state troopers alerted the sheriff's office. Deputies then assisted troopers in locating Rivas and found him walking along U.S. Highway 61, according to law enforcement.

The defendant then allegedly fled into "another portion of the swamp," according to the sheriff's office.

"That's when an alligator joined the law enforcement team and tried to convince Rivas that surrendering was the better option, but he thought otherwise," the sheriff's office said. "Rivas was attacked by the alligator and sustained injuries to both of his arms."

Still, Rivas remained undeterred and continued to flee, according to the troopers and deputies.

"Drone operators communicated with deputies in the area, who apprehended Rivas as he was exiting the swamp," the sheriff's office said. "He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The alligator was not injured and has since returned to its regular patrol of the swamp."

After being treated for his injuries, the defendant was booked in the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. Rivas, however, is not listed as an inmate there as of this writing.

The state police said the defendant was also served with warrants for hit-and-run and careless operation "in connection with the earlier crash in Jefferson Parish."

The sheriff's office press release included two mock-up photos of an alligator wearing a sheriff's office uniform.

"Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps," the agency said. "Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement."