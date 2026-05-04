A 51-year-old man in Oklahoma will likely spend the rest of his days in prison for killing his wife, whom he strangled to death after she called him "pathetic" and sought to end their 12-year marriage. Rogers County District Judge Lara M. Russell on Thursday ordered Clifton Wayne Hampton to serve life with the possibility of parole for the slaying of Christina Hampton, court records show.

Russell handed down the sentence after Hampton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. In Oklahoma, a life term is 45 years. Hampton is required to complete at least 85% of his prison term, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until he serves just over 38 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Christina Hampton's mother, Shirley Vanderpool, read a victim impact statement directed at her daughter's killer.

"Although I wanted to see him. I wished he had looked at me. I wanted to go over and slap his face after my statement, but I knew I couldn't do that, so I tried to behave myself," she said, according to a report from Tulsa, Oklahoma, CBS affiliate KOTV. "It's hard to believe that, you know, 13 years ago, he promised to love and honor and protect her, and then he kills her. Just a few days before their 13th anniversary."

As previously reported by Law&Crime, investigators with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at about 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2025, responded to St. Francis Hospital in Vinita regarding a "suspicious death." Upon arriving at the facility, authorities viewed the body of the victim, identified as Christina Hampton, and noted she had "visible injuries, including bleeding from her nose, injuries consistent with scrapes on her knees, and injuries on or near her throat."

Investigators quickly noted there were "inconsistencies" in the stories the victim's husband, Clifton Hampton, was telling family members, medical staff, and police.

"He shows up with an explanation of her death that is far from the truth," Sheriff Scott Walton told Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH. "Husband shows up at Craig County hospital, his wife deceased, and she's wrapped in a mattress pad. He immediately has a story, but we immediately knocked holes in that story. We were certain that this was actually a homicide."

In his initial interview, Clifton Hampton denied any domestic violence had occurred, but said the previous evening, his wife had told him that she wanted a divorce, a topic he said they discussed throughout most of the evening and into the early morning. He claimed they then took a "short drive," and at some point, his wife "left the vehicle and went in a different direction."

"The defendant stated he found her collapsed and injured on the roadside shortly afterward," prosecutors wrote in a motion to withhold bond. "Mr. Hampton described a version of events filled with contradictions. On the defendant's neck, clear scratch marks were visible, which he attributed to 'roughhousing' with his 22-year-old son and dog."

However, a short while later, Clifton Hampton approached investigators and "began making admissions of killing the victim," prosecutors said.

"The defendant stated that he had previously lied, and that he and the victim had not gone for a drive that morning," prosecutors wrote. "Instead, the two were in bed after arguing all night, and after the victim told him that he was 'pathetic' and that she and her friends made fun of him, Mr. Hampton became humiliated and angry, and choked the victim while she was lying in bed."

Clifton Hampton then admitted he "had taken things too far," but claimed his wife's heart was still beating when he began trying to get her body into a vehicle to transport her to the hospital.

"He further stated that the victim weighed around 160 pounds and was difficult to move since she was 'dead weight,'" prosecutors wrote. "He stated that he attempted to use a green dolly and a tarp to move her body, but ended up having to drag her. The defendant attributed the victim's nose injury and knee scrapes to his efforts at dragging her out to the vehicle. He stated that his intention for putting his hands around Christina's throat was to 'shut her up.'"