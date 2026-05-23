A Texas woman is behind bars and her girlfriend is on the run over allegations of extreme child abuse and an attempted cover-up, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

Jamesha Wilson, 30, stands accused of four counts of injury to a child by omission and five counts of intentional injury to a child, according to affidavits of probable cause obtained by Law&Crime.

Meanwhile, Kevonnisha Jones, 30, is wanted by authorities on a similar charge and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The allegations involve a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, deputies said.

On Sept. 9, 2025, an ambulance was called to an apartment complex on Barberry Drive in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston.

On the day in question, Jones allegedly told a paramedic "she woke up to a weird noise and found [one of the children] on the unfinished floor and thinks [the child] fell but did not see her."

"[The paramedic] realized [the child] had a significant head injury," the charging document reads. "They knew as soon as they saw [the child] that she was dying in front of them."

The 3-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors determined she had an "extensive brain bleed," broken bones, as well as belt buckle marks on her neck, torso and thighs, according to the affidavit.

The hospital suspected abuse due to the severity and type of injuries and called the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies subsequently spoke with Wilson, the child's mother, and Jones, her girlfriend.

Earlier that day, Wilson left her children with Jones and "stated she only knows" what "Jones told her about what happened because she was at work," according to the charging document.

"Defendant Wilson said she could not explain how [the 3-year-old] sustained the injuries because both [children] were perfectly fine and had not been suffering from any injuries the previous weekend, the night before or when she left in the morning," the affidavit reads.

Jones, for her part, would allegedly go on to claim the 3-year-old hurt herself by falling off a bed, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators later discovered the women had been texting and calling each other to coordinate what they would tell law enforcement about the child's injuries, according to the affidavit.

"Some of the text messages consisted of defendant Wilson telling co-defendant Jones what was being asked and the responses she was providing," the charging document reads. "Defendant Wilson was also telling co-defendant Jones what to say when asked about their recent whereabouts, activities and who watches the [children]."

Later, doctors assessed the 2-year-old and determined she had several bruises, abrasions and fractures throughout her body as well – and "a sign of possible liver injury," according to law enforcement.

Investigators eventually determined the 2-year-old's broken bones were in different stages of healing, suggesting prolonged abuse.

After months of investigation, Wilson was arrested earlier this week.

She appeared in court before a magistrate with her head hanging, according to a courtroom report by local ABC affiliate KTRK.

"According to a third party, it is alleged that you said the co-defendant abuses the complainants. I noted that [one child] was on life support with a brain bleed and had a portion of her skull removed," the judge said.

Wilson is currently detained in the Harris County Jail on $200,000 bond. She is slated to appear again in court on July 2.