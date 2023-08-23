Police in Louisville, Kentucky, released disturbing body camera footage of officers rescuing a horrified woman who was chained to the floor of a second-story bedroom, allegedly by her boyfriend.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home around 7 p.m. Aug. 16 after neighbors heard a woman screaming for help from a broken-out window on the second floor and called police. When officers arrived, they found that the entire first floor had been barricaded. They tried kicking in doors and breaking windows, but to no avail.

An officer eventually grabbed a ladder nearby and climbed to the second floor. When he walked into the room, the woman was trembling and crying. She had a metal dog chain around her neck that was secured by a MasterLock and bolted to the floor.

“I’m sorry, sir,” she told the officer.

The officer used an axe to break the chain away from the floor.

“Thank you so much,” she said.

Officers called paramedics to check out the woman, who was treated at the scene. The paramedics used bolt cutters to remove the chain from around her neck.

Two days after the incident, police arrested 36-year-old Moises May. He faces several charges, including kidnapping, wanton endangerment and assault, among others.

An arrest citation reviewed by Law&Crime says May and the woman were arguing when he allegedly held her down on the floor, grabbed a machete and used it to cut off most of her hair. He also “slapped the victim around” and threatened to kill her multiple times, the police report says.

May also forced her to remove some of her clothing, stating “you’re gonna get it tonight” and “I told you next time you leave and don’t come home I’d kill you” before he slapped her, the citation said.

He then allegedly tied the chain around her neck and bolted it to the floor before taking her phone and leaving her there, according to the police document.

The woman was later able to break a window and call for help.

May “manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he tied her up and left her, the citation said.

May is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court hearing scheduled for Monday, records show.

