A couple faces criminal charges after allegedly trashing a Burger King in Arizona and challenging employees to a fight over her wait time in the drive-thru and the number of chicken nuggets in a value pack.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the eatery on John Wayne Parkway in the city of Maricopa. The incident started when Sheree Nichelle Ross, 44, became impatient at how long it was taking to get her food and threw a cup through the drive-thru, a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime shows.

When a worker threw the cup back to her, Ross pulled the car over and went into the store, accompanied by her husband Tavarus Ross, 43, and another woman who has not been identified, police said.

The trio proceeded to allegedly throw displays and challenge employees to fight.

“Tavarus reportedly told an employee to have his manager clock out so he could fight her,” the affidavit states. Ross also told an employee to “come out from behind the counter to fight her,” the document said.

Tavarus Ross also allegedly threw a glass cookie display at one of the employees, who deflected it with his hand before it shattered on the floor, the affidavit said.

Burger King staff called the police to report the attack.

When police arrived, the three had already fled. Displays were on the floor and staff was cleaning up spilled liquid around the counter, the affidavit said. An employee who reported the incident told police about what allegedly set off Sheree Ross.

Police caught Sheree Ross after an employee gave police her license plate number.

After being pulled over, the suspect allegedly told police she knew she was in the wrong and was “just heated in the moment.”

She also identified her husband, who was arrested at his job — at another fast-food restaurant, the affidavit said.

Tavarus Ross allegedly told investigators he only pushed the cookie display off the counter but did not throw it. He also said he was upset because his wife told him Burger King employees threw soda on his child.

He allegedly said he tried to call the police and listed some phone numbers that he had dialed, but Maricopa dispatchers received no call from him, the affidavit said.

Sheree and Tavarus Ross were booked into the Pinal County Jail. They face charges of causing damage and a disturbance. She was released on her own recognizance. He posted $1,000 bond and was released, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear whether they have attorneys. The county’s public defender did not immediately respond to an email from Law&Crime.

