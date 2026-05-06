A Florida woman was arrested after luring a man she met on Instagram to her luxury condominium and then robbing him with a group of other women, Sunshine State police say.

Nicole Cano, 30, stands accused of one count each of false imprisonment and strong-arm robbery, according to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

The underlying incident occurred on April 11 at the Paraiso Bayviews condos on NE 31st Street in Miami, the Miami Police Department said.

Cano and the victim knew each other, having "previously met via Instagram," according to the complaint. At noon on the day in question, Cano reached out to the man and the pair subsequently exchanged "several messages," police said. Eventually, they agreed to meet for drinks "later that afternoon" at Cano's place.

At around 6:15 p.m., the victim met the defendant downstairs, where she "escorted him to the apartment," according to the complaint.

Their time alone was apparently brief.

"While he was admiring the view from the balcony, two unknown females exited a bedroom," the complaint reads. "All three females acted in concert and began demanding money from him. The victim immediately began shouting that he did not have any money."

After being apprised of the dearth of cash, the trio "prevented the victim from exiting the apartment," according to the complaint.

Then things got violent, police say.

"As the victim attempted to exit the apartment, a brief struggle ensued," the charging document continues. "During the altercation, the females stated that he was going to pay, and his chain was forcibly pulled from his neck."

The man, for his part, was able to maintain possession of the chain itself, police say. The same could not be said, however, for the "gold cross pendant" – valued at some $300 – hanging from the chain, which "was taken," according to the complaint.

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After that, the man escaped.

"The victim was ultimately able to open the door and exit the apartment while screaming for help," the complaint goes on.

The man reached out to law enforcement after leaving the apartment.

On May 1, the man was shown a "six-photo lineup" which included Cano, according to the charging document. During the array, the victim "positively identified the defendant's photograph."

On May 4, the defendant was arrested at the condo complex and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police say Cano was Mirandized, waived her rights, and agreed to speak without an attorney present, according to the complaint.

"During an audio and video recorded post-Miranda statement, the defendant admitted that she had initiated the meeting with the victim but denied her involvement in the robbery and the false imprisonment," the charging document reads.

Cano was subsequently arrested and detained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She remains in jail as of this writing.

On Tuesday, the defendant was appointed a public defender and entered a not guilty plea, court records show. There are currently no upcoming hearings scheduled in her case, but a judge has ordered Cano to stay away from the victim.