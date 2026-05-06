A 58-year-old woman in Florida is accused of abandoning her three children outside a hospital after becoming enraged over the death of a family dog, telling deputies she was "done" with them, according to authorities.

Sandra Teague was arrested last week and charged with three counts of child neglect and abandonment, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation into Teague began when hospital staff reported that a juvenile boy had walked into the emergency room alone at noon on April 30 wearing no shoes, telling staff his mother had dropped him off after "getting upset." The child also told staff that his siblings had been abandoned nearby.

Authorities later located the boy walking along a roadway and brought him back to the hospital, where investigators and child protective officials interviewed all three children.

According to the affidavit, the children described a chaotic home environment with their mother's behavior escalating earlier that morning after Teague "found out another one of their dogs had died" — one of several recent pet deaths. One child said their mother "went crazy" after learning of the dog's death, while another told deputies the pets were often malnourished and had previously died from a lack of food and water.

In one account detailed in the affidavit, Teague's son described a pattern of neglect and being regularly forced out of the home.

"[Sandra's son] said Sandra loves dogs more than he and his sisters, and would rather spend time with dogs than with her children," the affidavit said. "[He] said today was the first time she dropped them off somewhere and made them get out, as she usually just locks them out of the house. When asked when the last time they (children) were locked out, and where they usually go, [the son] said his sisters will sleep outside all night, and he will leave and try to stay at a friend's house," adding that the lockouts happened "about every other day."

On the day of the incident, the children said their mother drove them to the hospital and ordered them out of the vehicle. When one child tried to put on her shoes, Teague allegedly berated her, saying she "cannot take the shoes" because Teague purchased them and they were "hers."

Deputies later contacted Teague at her residence, where she was holding a baby she was babysitting. She immediately blamed one of her children for the dog's death, telling deputies, "My daughter killed my dog last night," and adding that she no longer wanted to care for her children because "they deserve someone that they will listen to."

Teague went on to complain that her children refused to do schoolwork or chores and were "constantly sneaking around at night," at one point saying she planned to leave and go "out of state, where no one can find me."

When asked about dropping the children off, Teague allegedly admitted she had taken them to the hospital and left them there, later claiming she believed it was a safe place to do so.

Deputies described disturbing conditions at the home, noting a strong odor of garbage and feces near the front door and observing multiple dogs inside. One deputy reported that Teague stepped in what appeared to be feces inside the residence and wiped it off on her leg, while also pointing to a rain-filled conch shell with algae as a water source for a panting three-legged dog.

Investigators also observed flies landing on the infant Teague was caring for as she placed the child on a mat outside, according to the affidavit.

Authorities later found a deceased dog inside the home's garage.

Neighbors told deputies the household had a history of loud arguments. One provided video in which a woman believed to be Teague could be heard yelling, "If you come in my f—ing house, I'll f—ing kill you," during a dispute days earlier.

Authorities said Teague did not contact law enforcement before abandoning the children, though she did message her ex-husband asking for help.

Deputies took her into custody later that day and seized her phone as evidence.

Teague is currently being held at the Flagler County Jail on a $150,000 bond, records show. She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on May 26.