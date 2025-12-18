A Florida man allegedly doused his wife in gasoline and set himself and their home on fire after she asked for a divorce, authorities said. "If I die, we both gonna die," he told her as she sat in bed scrolling through Facebook on her phone.

Alfonza Green, 51, stands accused of attempted first-degree murder and arson. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Marion County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Ocala on Nov. 30. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Green suffering from burns and heard neighbors say he "lit himself on fire."

The victim, who was found covered in gasoline, told deputies that she was sitting on her bed scrolling through Facebook on her phone when her husband got out of the shower and got dressed. She thought Green was leaving the home, but then reported feeling something "cold" on her. The victim asked Green, "What the hell is that? What are you doing?"

Green allegedly responded, "If I die, we both gonna die together. We both gonna die today. We both gonna die. If I have to die…if I go, you gonna go with me because we married."

The victim tried escaping the room and begged her husband, "Don't do this! What are you doing? Please don't do this!" She realized the "cold" liquid he poured on her was gasoline, according to the affidavit. That's when Green allegedly pulled out a lighter and tried to set her on fire. He also set himself on fire and tried to prevent her from leaving the room "so [they] can burn together," cops wrote.

Post-Miranda, Green told detectives he and his wife got into an argument and she told him she no longer wanted to be married to him. He said he poured gas on his bed because he was "tired of living." Green claimed the victim left the room before he set the bed on fire. He then "caught on fire," deputies wrote. The defendant denied pouring gas on his wife, per the affidavit.

There were six other people in the home at the time of the fire, including the victim's 11-year-old grandson. They were not injured.

Green was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he remains without bond.