‘He deserves to rot in hell’: Man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, two other women, and injured a baby in triple homicide, cops say

Police claim a man broke into an apartment and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and injured their baby, who she was holding at the time.

Caleb Venson then allegedly killed two other women at the residence during the Monday attack. The baby was injured but is expected to survive.

Jail records show Venson remains at the Tulsa County Jail in Oklahoma without bond for three counts of murder in the first degree. Authorities are also holding him on a total of $95,000 bond for a count each of burglary in the first degree and shooting with intent to kill.

Officers named the women Venson allegedly killed as Ashley Atwell, 38, Annaway Mackey, 20, and Sarah Gonzales, 19.

Ashley Atwell and Venson broke up more than a year ago, her sister Jennifer Atwell told Tulsa Fox affiliate KOKI. Venson, however, moved into an apartment across the street — and Ashley Atwell was afraid.

“Me and my sister talked about it all the time,” Jennifer Atwell said. “She put a butter knife in her door at night because she knew he was crazy.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Massachusetts University Lecturer Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge After Allegedly Hitting Her Cop Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow

That alleged dynamic tragically concluded Monday morning. Officers said they received reports of a triple homicide at around 6:30 a.m. at the Wood Creek Apartments near Garnett Road and I-244.

Officers said Venson had arrived at the apartment earlier that morning and shot out a sliding glass door in order to break in.

“Venson then shot and killed his ex who is the mother of his child as she was holding the child,” police said. “The child was hit, and Venson also shot and killed two other women inside the apartment.”

Officers found three women dead in the apartment. The baby was found on the ground next to one of the women. Police ran the infant out to a firefighter for medical attention.

“The infant made it to the hospital and out of surgery and is expected to survive,” police wrote.

Cops said Venson approached a 13-year-old boy who lived in the apartment, but did not shoot him.

“The 13-year-old said Venson forced him out of his bedroom and was then very remorseful of his actions,” officers wrote. “The 13-year-old managed to escape out of an apartment window and call for help.”

Venson allegedly left the scene but turned himself in before 8 a.m. that same day. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday.

“I feel like he deserves to rot in hell,” Jennifer Atwell reportedly said. “That’s how I feel.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]