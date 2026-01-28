A Michigan woman whose husband was convicted of murder after a deadly home invasion now faces charges herself.

Amanda Ileana Hernandez, 34, was charged as a conspirator in connection with the home invasion that culminated in the murder of 72-year-old Hussein "Sam" Murray in October 2024. Amanda Hernandez's husband, 39-year-old Carlos Hernandez, and 40-year-old Joshua Zuazo were both found guilty of murdering Murray and his wife and sentenced to life in prison in December 2025.

When the pair went to trial in October 2025, prosecutors revealed that Amanda Hernandez and her husband shared scores of texts about the plan to rob the Murray household in the upscale Rochester Hills neighborhood in Detroit. Now, prosecutors allege that Amanda Hernandez played a role in the "big score" and have vowed to hold her accountable.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo posed as workers with the local gas company, DTE, to enter the Murray home. After one failed attempt, they tried again on Oct. 11, 2024, and Murray let the two men into his basement. Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo tied Murray up and beat him to death.

Murray's wife was also tied up while she was still upstairs. She was able to call for help, which arrived too late to save her husband's life.

The day before Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo killed Murray, the Hernandezes exchanged nearly 100 text messages in which they allegedly talked about how the scheme would unfold. Prosecutors presented these texts during trial, which were also obtained by local NBC affiliate WDIV. Among the messages were an alleged confirmation from Amanda Hernandez that the fake DTE badges "were delivered," a reminder to "[t]urn your phone off when you're out there just in case," relief that the men had "a good getaway car," and another reminder to make sure "there was no cameras around."

The couple also allegedly talked about what they would buy with the money the two men would steal from the Murrays, including "enough money to buy a house." Amanda Hernandez allegedly longed for a home with "no rent," adding, "we can have a nice backyard."

Oakland County prosecutors charged Amanda Hernandez with conspiracy to commit a first-degree home invasion, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Oakland County Jail. After her court appearance on Wednesday, she was handed a $100,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Chris Perez contributed to this report.