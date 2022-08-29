Gunman with AR-15-Style Rifle Launched Deadly Attack on Grocery Store in Oregon: Cops

The gunman and two other people are dead after the suspect launched a deadly attack on a grocery store at the end of the weekend, according to cops in Bend, Oregon. Authorities did not initially name the deceased.

Authorities received calls for service at The Forum shopping center at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz in a press conference.

A witness believed there could have been two shooters, Kranz said, noting that investigators found no evidence of multiple suspects or other gunshots in the area or city.

Right now, they are describing just one “male” firing rounds from an AR-15-style rifle in a parking lot after entering from a nearby residential area behind the shopping center. He entered the Safeway and shot one person, who later died at a hospital, Krantz said.

The shooter continued opening fire throughout the store, killing a second person, he said.

Officers entered the Safeway still hearing shots, but they found the suspect dead, Krantz said. There was an AR-15-style and a shotgun near him, the chief said. Krantz told reporters police did not fire any shots at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Parts of The Forum remain closed, cops said Monday.

Please note that areas of The Forum shopping center remain closed this morning as law enforcement continues its investigation. Thank you for your patience. — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 29, 2022

The St. Charles Medical Center in Bend said they went into a lockout several hours Sunday after the shooting. They received two victims.

“One was dead on arrival and the other was reported in good condition,” the hospital said.

“We witnessed first-hand tonight what it looks like when a team comes together in the wake of a horrible tragedy to do what they do best — care for our community,” said Dr. Steve Gordon, interim President and CEO of St. Charles. “I’m incredibly sad and sorry that we live in a world where we have to worry about mass shootings, but I’m so proud of our caregivers’ and physicians’ actions tonight.”

“Walking into the hospital tonight, I saw the halls of the Emergency Department lined with caregivers and physicians ready to handle a mass casualty event if needed,” said Dr. Mark Hallett, chief clinical officer for the hospital. “In a terrifying moment, it was an impressive and reassuring sight.”

A Safeway employee identified as Robert said he and coworkers rushed for cover, according to Central Oregon Daily.

“Me and three other employees ran into a walk-in refrigerator and closed the door and stayed there and stayed hidden until authorities arrived,” he said.

Windows at the Big Lots next door had also been shot out, according to the outlet.

Local woman Heather Thompson said she was across the street from the shopping center, initially hearing five to eight shots. She said she believed it sounded like “backfire.”

“Less than a minute later, there were 10 to 20 shots and then another 10 to 20 shots,” she told Central Oregon Daily. “And by that time, I went inside and told my dad to get away from the window. And people were running out of Safeway.”

