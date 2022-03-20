Gunfire ‘Swept Across a Crowd’ at Arkansas Car Show, Killing 1 and Injuring At Least 24: Police

Police believe multiple shooters were responsible for “gunfire that swept across a crowd” at a car show. One person is dead and at least 24 are injured, the Arkansas State Police said.

“One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 PM yesterday,” officers wrote Sunday.

Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch said an unknown number of children were among the injured, according to USA Today.

This incident happened in the city of Dumas at the parking lot of the former Fred’s Dollar Store, known locally as the old Walmart, according to Monticello Live.

“Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have worked through the night interviewing victims and witnesses,” the Arkansas State Police wrote. “State troopers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division have been assisting Dumas police officers restore calm to the community and securing the crime scene along U.S. Highway 65 which runs through the center of the southeast Arkansas town.”

An organizer of the annual car show event Hood-Nic, sponsored by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, said they had been doing this for 16 years and never had a problem. They were against the violence, he said.

“If you came here today, hey, we want to let you know we’re standing with you, and we’re behind you,” Wallace McGehee said, voicing support for victims.

“We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show,” the Hood-Nic Foundation wrote on Facebook, later saying, “If you know anything, please report it to the authorities. The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together. This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers.”

