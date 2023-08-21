A Wisconsin sex offender who was wearing a GPS monitor for a prior sexual assault conviction was arrested after he tried to abduct an underage girl, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Police in Janesville, which is about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee, wrote in a press release they were called around 5:20 p.m. Friday for the attempted abduction after a girl said she was approached by a man in a vehicle who followed her and asked if she wanted to smoke marijuana or give him his phone number. The girl told police that after she refused, the man got out of his car and grabbed her by the wrist, causing her to scream.

“A bystander heard the scream and came over causing the suspect to return to the vehicle and drive away,” the press release said.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Daryl Holloway of Beloit, a convicted sex offender on parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. As part of his parole, he was wearing a GPS monitor which placed him in the area of the incident at the time the crime occurred, according to police.

“He is also prohibited by rules of his supervision from contacting or attempting to contact people under 18 years old,” the press release said.

Holloway, 55, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault with use of force in 1986 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, police said. The conviction put him on the Wisconsin sex offender list for life.

After being released from prison, Holloway was convicted of another sexual assault in Milwaukee in 1993 and sentenced to 120 years in prison. However, he was later exonerated when DNA evidence cleared him of the crime, according to The National Registry of Exonerations. The crime happened on Sept. 2, 1992, when a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her bedroom at knifepoint. Another woman, 19, also was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in the same Milwaukee neighborhood about three weeks later, an article on the exonerations registry website said.

Two days after the sexual assault, there was a burglary that occurred in the same neighborhood with a jewelry box stolen. Police later found the jewelry box in a nearby alley with Holloway’s fingerprints on it. After police realized Holloway had a prior sexual assault conviction, they put him in a lineup which was viewed by the two women who were assaulted.

“Holloway was one of five men in the lineup, although three of the men did not fit the descriptions of the attacker, so it was functionally a lineup of two,” the article said.

One victim identified Holloway as her attacker with the other victim identifying him by voice. He went to trial in the summer of 1993 and both victims identified Holloway as their attacker.

Semen was also found on one of the victims, however, one strain excluded Holloway while the other strain was inconclusive, according to the exonerations registry. Prosecutors argued that he may have worn a condom. Nonetheless, a jury convicted Holloway of the sexual assaults.

The case was reopened in 2015 after an assistant district attorney realized the DNA reports were done by different labs and could have resulted in erroneous results. He contacted Holloway’s attorney who reached out to the Wisconsin Innocence Project, according to the article. After a retest, it was determined the DNA came from an unknown person, which conclusively exonerated Holloway. His conviction was vacated and he was released from prison in 2016.

But Holloway has not taken advantage of his new lease on life.

He was convicted in 2018 of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon and again in 2022 of felony theft from a person, according to police.

Janesville police arrested him in 2017 on disorderly conduct charges after he approached four underage girls over several weeks, Madison CBS affiliate WMTV reported.

A Wisconsin Claims Board awarded Holloway $25,000 last year for the erroneous conviction, which is the most that can be rewarded under state law, and recommended the Wisconsin legislature approve a $1 million payout. The legislature has yet to approve the expenditure.

Holloway now sits in the Rock County Jail after Friday’s incident on charges of child enticement, abduction of another’s child and a probation violation.

