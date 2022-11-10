Former College Basketball Player Allegedly Shot and Killed Medical Examiner Wife Before Turning the Gun on Himself Amid Divorce

A former college basketball player this week shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say.

James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who was known as “Jed” when he played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were both found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the report, the bodies of the former couple were discovered inside of Frost’s office on the second floor of the Stemmons Corridor building. Authorities reportedly said that Jed also shot a second employee of the medical examiner’s office before shooting himself. Information about the identity and condition of the second victim has not been released.

Court records obtained by the newspaper reportedly show that the couple were married in July 2001 and had two children, ages nine and five. Beth on May 2 reportedly filed for divorce from Jed.

The divorce cited “discord or conflict of personalities between Beth and Jed that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

The couple also appeared to be in dire financial straits, with Jed’s father, James Frost, filing a lawsuit against them in August alleging that they failed to pay back more than $228,000 he had loaned them.

The lawsuit alleged that Jed’s father loaned the couple just over $300,000 between 2006 and 2013 with the express expectation that he would be paid back in full.

“Defendants accepted the Loans, and had reasonable notice that Plaintiff expected to be compensated for the full amount of the Loans. Defendants were fully aware that Plaintiff expected to be repaid for the Loans, yet Defendants have not fully paid Plaintiff for the Loans,” the suit said. “To date, Defendants have paid $74,952.49 towards the balance owed from Loans. Therefore, Defendants received benefit and failed to fully compensate Plaintiff. Plaintiffis therefore entitled to recover his actual damages of two hundred twenty-eight thousand nine hundred sixteen dollars and fifty-one cents ($228,916.51) plus interest.”

Jed Frost was a Kansas City All-Metro basketball player for Park Hill High and four-year player for the Missouri Tigers. https://t.co/AMivrZPISm — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) November 10, 2022

An attorney for Beth Frost last month filed a response to the lawsuit, denying that she ever executed any negotiable instrument, such as a loan, with Jed’s father and further denied she is “indebted to Plantiff for any sums” whatsoever. The response also sought to consolidate the lawsuit into the ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Jed Frost earlier this year paid Bank of America approximately $12,000, while State Farm Federal Credit Union filed an action against him seeking the repayment of approximately $50,000.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to messages from Law&Crime.

[UT Southwestern/WFAA screenshot]

