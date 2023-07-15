A 38-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week after she allegedly got into an argument with her sister and tried to throw acid on the other woman but missed and accidentally hit her sister’s daughter with the dangerous liquid, injuring the child.

Tenisha Geddis was taken into custody on Thursday evening and charged with one count of felony aggravated child abuse, one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of misdemeanor battery, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The alleged acid-throwing incident took place on Friday evening, according to a copy of the arrest report obtained by Miami Fox affiliate WSVN.

That evening, officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a report about a domestic disturbance at Geddis’ home in the 9900 block of NW 26th Avenue. The disturbance reportedly stemmed from a fight between Geddis and her sister that escalated.

Once police arrived, officers saw Geddis strike her sister in the face with a closed fist, WSVN reported. However, Geddis and her sister reportedly refused to speak to police about the incident or file a report, and officers left.

However, while police were at the scene over the first altercation, a second argument erupted between Geddis and her sister. Geddis allegedly began throwing objects at the other woman, Miami ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

As the second argument continued to escalate, police say Geddis picked up a large white bottle of HDX muriatic acid, which is a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid that can be used for removing efflorescence or to reduce the pH balance in swimming pools, and tried to throw it at her sister. The container for HDX Muriatic Acid comes with a warning label on the outside of the box stating that the product can cause “severe burns” and “may cause blindness if splashed in eyes.”

Police reportedly said that the airborne acid missed Geddis’ sister but unfortunately struck Geddis’ sister’s daughter, whose name and age were not included in the reports. The acid covered the girl and caused injury to the front area of her body, police said, according to WPLG.

Authorities quickly separated the parties and reported the incident to a detective with the department’s Domestic Violence Unit, WSVN reported.

Authorities transported Geddis to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, WPLG reported. Her bond was set at $7,500.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional details.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]