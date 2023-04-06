Florida woman accused of filming herself ‘performing sexual acts’ on toddler was previously in polyamorous relationship with 3 accused pedophiles

A 27-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly filming herself performing “sexual acts” on a toddler. Alexis S. Carrol was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of capital sexual assault — sexual battery by a person over 18 against a victim under age 12, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Ocala Police Department, officers on April 4 responded to the Unity House apartment complex located in the 500 block of Sanchez Avenue to assist Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) personnel in connection with a “child sex investigation.”

DCF notified police that they had received a tip claiming that Carrol had “performed sexual acts on a toddler.” The tipster further informed DCF that Carrol had allegedly captured the unlawful act on video.

Authorities say that due to the nature of the crime being alleged, police can only release limited information to the public regarding the case against Carrol. However, the department was able to reveal that after being informed about the tip, an Ocala PD detective conducted an investigation into the allegations against Carrol and determined that investigators had sufficient probable cause to arrest Carrol on the aforementioned charge.

Carrol was transported to the Marion County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond. She is currently scheduled to appear before a judge on May 9, records show.

Police say that Carrol first landed on their radar in connection with an investigation into allegations of child sexual assault that took place in March 2022. That investigation led to the arrests of three individuals. Zachary Wayne Turpin, 28, and two of his girlfriends, Kendra Marie Long, 28, and Annabelle Riquelle Lagiglia, 26, were all taken into custody last year and charged with capital sexual battery on a child.

According to police, at the time of the previous arrests, Carrol was living in the same house as Turpin, Long, and Lagiglia and was also one of Turpin’s girlfriends, according to a probable cause affidavit from his arrest. In describing the “monogamous relationship” between the four adults, police wrote that it was one “wherein the three women all wear dog-type collars that only [Turpin] has a key too [sic].”

The initial case began in February 2022 when Turpin’s young daughter — who also lived in the home with two other young children — came forward with allegations that Turpin, Long, and Lagiglia had been sexually abusing her for years.

Turpin’s daughter allegedly told DCF investigators that she did not like staying at her father’s house, saying, “my dad has sex with me every time I go down there,” beginning when she was 8 years old. Additionally, the little girl allegedly said that Long and Lagiglia also took part in the sexual assaults.

The daughter said that the women in the home all walked around naked wearing only dog collars and leashes because “her dad owns them,” according to police.

Turpin, Long, and Lagiglia are all being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

“We take crimes against children very seriously and are committed to investigating all such reports and holding offenders accountable for their actions,” Ocala PD said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to provide support for victims and bring those who commit heinous acts like this to justice.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]