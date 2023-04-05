The mother of convicted teen killer Aiden Fucci will stand trial later this month over allegations that she tried to help her son cover up his brutal murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey.

Crystal Lane Smith, 36, stands accused of one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony in the Sunshine State that carries a maximum penalty of five years in state prison.

Her trial date has been set for April 17 and could last until April 28, Jacksonville-based NBC and ABC affiliates WTLV and WJXX – who broadcast together as First Coast News – reported on Tuesday.

The defendant allegedly washed away bloodstains from her son’s jeans after he stabbed Bailey 114 times in May 2021.

“After [Aiden Fucci] left voluntarily with deputies, the defendant can be observed on her video surveillance going to A.F.’s bedroom at approximately 1255 hours, retrieving what appeared to be a pair of blue jeans, taking the jeans to an adjacent bathroom, and appeared to be scrubbing the jeans in the bathroom sink,” an arrest warrant and affidavit alleges. “The defendant then was observed on the video taking the jeans to her master bedroom for a period of time.”

An unnamed witness cited in the court filing tipped police off to the jean-washing issue and later worked with detectives to surreptitiously record a conversation about the damp jeans in Fucci’s hamper.

“The defendant asked the witness if she saw anything on the jeans, and stated she washed the jeans,” the affidavit says. “The witness stated the defendant stated she didn’t know if there was blood on the jeans or not. The witness advised she could not see anything that appeared to be blood on the jeans, but asked the defendant why she washed the jeans and stated the defendant could get in trouble for washing the jeans.”

Investigators said that subsequent testing showed positive results for traces of blood on the killer’s jeans and in the bathroom sink.

According to a voluminous collection of evidence gathered in the investigation into her son, deputies’ reports allege that Smith also “attempted to convince” Fucci that he was actually wearing khaki pants on the night of the murder instead of blue jeans.

During a custodial interview soon after Bailey’s murder, Smith allegedly quizzed her son about the clothes he had on that night.

“While in the interview room, [Fucci’s] parents asked him about anything that would be on his clothes from the previous night,” the affidavit says. “[Fucci] advised he was wearing blue jeans. The defendant asked [Fucci] if he was sure there was nothing on them, [Fucci] responded “I think so, why?” The above-named defendant could be observed giving [Fucci] a questioning look and whispered, ‘Blood.'”

Fucci was sentenced to life in prison with a sentence review after 25 years on March 24 by Judge R. Lee Smith. Smith did not attend her son’s sentencing hearing on the advice of her attorney, according to independent Jacksonville TV station WJXT. Smith has not attended pretrial conferences in the case – and has not been in court since her first appearance after posting a $25,000 bond.

“Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family,” St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said at the time of her arrest.

According to St. Johns County court records, a final pretrial hearing is currently slated for April 12.

