Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend just days after a Florida jury acquitted him of murdering two men. Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, killed Alana Sims, 22, on Jan. 30, apparently because he did not want to be in her life and he was not ready to have a child, police said in a press conference covered by WFLA.

Adams was acquitted of first-degree murder and burglary charges on Jan. 27 in the deaths of Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson, who Adams told the jury were executing a robbery at Joseph Meeks’ recording studio in 2020.

“Mr. Albury points a gun to the back of Mr. Meeks’ head,” Adams said, according to KTSU. “Mr. Meeks is at the computer, his back is turned. He doesn’t know what’s going on.”

He shot Albury, he reportedly said. Then Thompson tried to take his gun from him, and he shot him too, he said.

“I turned around, and I saw he had a gun in his hand and he said they were going to rob,” Meeks said.

Meeks and Adams gave conflicting accounts of how the three arrived at the recording studio. Meeks said the defendant and the slain men arrived together, while Adams said they arrived separately and that Albury and Thompson were only acquaintances.

Jurors found Adams not guilty. He had his entire life ahead of him. So did Sims, until she was found shot to death outside her car in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa on the evening of Jan. 30. She was five months pregnant. Her 18-month-old son was found alive in the vehicle. Police believe Sims was out there for some time before she was discovered.

Investigators’ impression is that Sims thought she was going to a party celebrating Adams’ acquittal, police reportedly said. It seemed that she was lured there, though authorities are still working to determine how. One thing is clear, however. They say Adams pulled the trigger.

He allegedly claimed at first that he did not know her that well and had not spoken to her in a long time, police said. He asserted he did not know she was dead or that he was supposed to be the father of her new child. Cops said that account did not hold up under scrutiny. Adams allegedly tried to lean on people in order to back up his version of events, but they refused to become accessories, police said. Eventually, Adams allegedly admitted knowing Sims was pregnant and that based on their relationship, this could have been his child.

A GoFundMe to support Sims’ family raised $15,540 of a $4,000 goal as of Thursday.

