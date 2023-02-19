Florida man confesses to murder after human foot found sticking out of his yard: Police

A man in Florida confessed to murdering his roommate because the roommate threw the suspect’s plate full of food on the ground, according to authorities.

Bryan Marquez was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 12. Police said they were called to a house in Fort Pierce after someone said they saw blood in the backyard and what appeared to be a shallow grave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a body somewhat buried in an 18-inch deep hole and a “foot was partially exposed.” Blood, rocks, gloves, plywood, shovels, and a blanket were collected by investigators from the yard, according to arrest records.

An autopsy of the body confirmed the person buried was a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. He had significant facial injuries, broken ribs and a broken nose.

Marquez was interviewed by police and immediately taken into custody due to a separate outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to officials. Once he was at the police station, he was questioned about the body and whether or not he had anything to do with the murder, authorities said.

Police said Marquez confessed to the crime, saying he killed his roommate who he only knew as “Guanajuato.” In his arrest report, Marquez said the victim threw his plate full of food on the ground and he disrespected him. He didn’t do anything immediately, he allegedly said, but after having some drinks, he decided to approach Guanajuato.

Marquez said he started punching him in the ribs, face and nose which knocked him to the ground, according to authorities. Once Guanajuato was on the ground, Marquez said he grabbed dirt and gravel then shoved it into his mouth, he allegedly said.

When the suspect yelled at the victim to stand up, the victim didn’t move and Marquez said that’s when he realized Guanajuato was dead, according to documents.

Instead of calling police, Marquez allegedly said he dragged the body across the yard, dug a shallow grave, buried the victim and then went to sleep.

Marquez remains in jail and has been charged with first-degree murder.

