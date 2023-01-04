Florida Couple Burglarizing Home Called 911 for Help ‘Moving Their Belongings from the House (the One They Were Burglarizing)’: Sheriff

A Florida man and his girlfriend landed themselves in jail after allegedly dialing 911 for help committing a crime in progress.

Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, placed the emergency call to ask deputies for assistance moving items out of a home they were in the process of burglarizing and give them a ride to the airport, according to a remarkable press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The call in question, authorities say, was placed by the girlfriend.

“She said she called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement assist her and Martin with moving their belongings from the house (the one they were burglarizing), and they were trying to get a ride to the airport, because they wanted to go to New York for the weekend,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the tongue-in-cheek release.

Court records obtained by Law&Crime detail the alleged plot that inspired mockery from the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport…it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office cracked in a Facebook post.

Authorities claim the sequence of events began at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, when a Dollar Store General located in the 100 block of Palmetto Street in Kissimmee, Florida, was burgled by an adult male who allegedly made off with multiple stolen items. Deputies responded to the burglary call at the store and obtained surveillance camera footage.

While reviewing the security video, one of the deputies on the scene allegedly recognized the suspected burglar as being Gonzalez-Garcia, who was apparently known to local law enforcement. Deputies conducted a search for Gonzalez-Garcia but were unsuccessful.

Later that day, deputies responded to a seemingly unrelated call at a residence after an individual allegedly called 911 but did not speak.

When deputies arrived at the home they realized that no one resided at the residence, the release states. They went entered the premises through an “unsecured door” and went inside to “make sure everything was alright.” That is when one of the deputies recognized that Gonzalez-Garcia, who was the subject of an active warrant for the Dollar General burglary, was inside of the home with a woman, later identified as his girlfriend.

According to a sworn affidavit of probable cause obtained by Law&Crime, Gonzalez-Garcia and Roldan-Oscasio both admitted that they did not own the home and had entered through the sliding backdoor.

Gonzalez-Garcia and Roldan-Oscasio were both charged with burglarizing the unoccupied home in which they were arrested and brought in for questioning.

According to the affidavit, Gonzalez-Garcia also provided investigators with a recorded statement confessing to the Dollar General burglary. He said that he “knew what he did was wrong, but needed the money” he would have received by selling the stolen items for cash, the affidavit says.

The couple were also charged with with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found a backpack inside the burglarized home containing a “grinder” with a “small amount” of cannabis in it.

Gonzalez-Garcia and Roldan-Oscasio are both scheduled to appear in Bartow Courthouse for their arraignments on Jan. 31.

