An off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his wife in the middle of the night late last month, police in Oklahoma City say. The victim was also an off-duty sheriff’s deputy at the time of the shooting.

Vaughn Ray Carl Cannon, 41, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree for the Aug. 30 death of Jordan Cannon, 40, according to Canadian County court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by Law&Crime shows the defendant hysterical after the violence. Law enforcement say the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed with deliberate intent.

The night of the shooting, Vaughn Cannon’s stepson heard several gunshots and then sharp cries, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case and obtained by Law&Crime.

The 17-year-old told OKCPD officers that he went to sleep around midnight – and didn’t think his mom or stepdad were home.

Around 2:00 a.m., the boy said, he awoke to hear “approximately five gunshots” and Vaughn Cannon “screaming from their bedroom,” so he ran outside the residence and called police.

Responding officers found Jordan Cannon dead in one of the bedrooms; several firearms were also found inside the house.

“Is there anybody else in there with you?” an OKCPD officer shouts at the defendant in the body-worn camera video.

From around a corner in the house, Vaughn Cannon replies: “No, it’s my wife.”

“Is she okay” the officer asks.

“No,” the deputy says.

Officers go on to explain that they intend to help the wounded woman but need the man to “help” them as well – stressing that he already knows “how this works” and asking him, “please don’t have a weapon,” the footage shows. The deputy says he does not have a weapon.

Seconds pass in the video as Vaughn Cannon slowly crawls out of the bedroom on his hands and knees – his left hand grips a black cellular phone that he plaintively but loudly speaks into.

“Uncle, uncle, uncle come see me,” the deputy says through tears. “Uncle come see. Uncle Charles.”

The alleged killer’s cries for his uncle continue on as officers take hold of him and survey the carnage – Vaughn Cannon’s voice cracks and becomes increasingly muddled and shrill by apparent grief.

The deputy shouts, increasingly louder, for his uncle as the two OKCPD officers place him into handcuffs.

Police say Vaughn Cannon stopped short of admitting to the crime.

“Detectives interviewed Vaughn after being advised of his Miranda Rights,” the affidavit of probable cause reads. “After he agreed to speak with detectives, he said he did not remember the entire incident. Vaughn recalled being in their bedroom with his wife who was siting on the side of the bed. Vaughn remembered hearing gunshots and called his uncle. During their conversation, Vaughn said, he ‘f––––– up.’ His uncle told Vaughn to surrender to the police.”

The defendant is currently slated to appear in court on the morning of Oct. 9 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

The body-worn camera footage is available below:

