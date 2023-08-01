First look at man accused of ‘strangling’ bunny, snapping parakeet’s neck, ‘stomping’ hamster to death at Petland

A 19-year-old man in Oklahoma has been arrested for walking into a Petland pet store and allegedly killing several helpless animals in a bizarrely sadistic crime spree earlier this month. Christopher Brooks Jameson was taken into custody on Saturday and booked on a complaint of cruelty to animals, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division, Jameson turned himself in to officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the shocking allegations.

“We want to thank the community for helping us identify the suspects,” Crystal Slocum of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said in a statement. “This is a heartbreaking and disturbing case.”

As previously reported by Law&Crime, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department at about 5:48 p.m. on July 14 responded to a call regarding possible animal cruelty at a Petland store located in the 13000 block of N Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders spoke to the store’s assistant manager, who told police that employees located several dead animals inside their enclosures the previous day.

Specifically, the assistant manager advised that one of the parakeets had been found dead inside of its cage and they were able to determine that “its neck had been broken,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The store’s bunny enclosure was located next to the parakeet enclosure. There, employees said they found a bunny that was observed to be unresponsive and “quickly determine to be deceased.”

Surveillance footage from the previous day allegedly showed Jameson and an adult female — who has been identified by authorities but not charged in the incident — entering the store at about 3:30 p.m. and began “looking around,” before going over to the puppy enclosure and having one of the animals brought to them. The puppy they were shown was unharmed.

“After interacting with the puppy, [the manager] stated [that Jameson] went to the area where the bunnies and Parakeets are located. The video [the manager] showed me revealed [Jameson] reaching into the bunny enclosure and appearing to hold the bunny down. [Jameson] looks around and lets go of the bunny,” the affidavit states. “Another video showed [Jameson] reaching into the Parakeet enclosure and moving away.”

Furthermore, the video allegedly showed that the female suspect did not stand directly next to [Jameson], rather, she appeared to be acting as a “lookout for the male.”

“After breaking the neck of the Parakeet and strangling the bunny, [Jameson] grabbed a hamster and a Guinea pig before leaving the store with the female,” police wrote.

When the staff watched the surveillance footage and saw that the hamster and Guinea pig had been taken, they went out to the parking lot where they located the hamster, which had also been killed. Police said it appeared as though the hamster had been “stomped to death.”

The Guinea pig was thought to be missing until officers with the Edmond Police Department were able to obtain security footage allegedly showing Jameson and the female walking into a bathroom at a nearby park with the animal, according to a report from Tulsa, Oklahoma CBS affiliate KOTV-DT. The Guinea pig’s remains were later found outside of that bathroom.

KOTV reported that the female allegedly told investigators she was not acting as a “lookout” and was unaware that any animals had been injured until she saw the posts about the incident on social media.

