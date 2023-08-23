Things got spicy at a Florida chicken wings restaurant after five women allegedly jumped an employee who confronted them about a clogged toilet.

It unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Papa Bees Restaurant in Longwood, which is just north of Orlando. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the employee told police she was advised by waitstaff that the bathroom toilet was stuffed with toilet paper and the likely culprits came from the table of five, which were the only people in the restaurant. The bathroom was cleaned and the employee told staff to keep an eye on the table to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Sure enough, one of the patrons allegedly went to the bathroom and when employees went to investigate the toilet was clogged again. The employee told the table she was aware of what they did to the bathroom and they needed to leave because the restaurant was closing and they had already paid their tab, the affidavit said.

That’s when the situation turned from mild to hot.

According to the affidavit, the patrons became irate and began yelling at the employee. One of the patrons got up and punched the employee and the other four joined in on the fight, the affidavit said. A cup was also thrown at the employee. Another employee jumped in to stop the fight and one of the suspects threw a chair at her. Several other employees intervened and broke up the fight.

Surveillance video allegedly backed up the employees and also showed the suspects knocking chairs from tables and throwing salt and pepper shakers which cause minor damage to the restaurant.

The employees suffered no broken bones, but they did have cuts and bruises.

Police made contact with the suspects identified as Tyesha Charles, 19, Kenisha Charles, 18, Keiyanda Charles, 24, Jasmine Cline, 25 and Jahleigha Smith, 20, and asked them what happened. They told police they were paid for their food and were sitting in the booth talking when an employee came to them and was “very rude and disrespectful” and told them they had to leave. When they got up to leave, they alleged the employee got up and pushed one of them and the other employees began attacking them.

Since surveillance video backed the employees’ account, the five women were arrested on disorderly conduct, brawling, battery by touching or striking, and criminal mischief charges. They were taken to jail on a $1,026 bond and have since been released.

