Father Under Restraining Order Killed His Three Daughters and Chaperone, Then Himself During Supervised Visit: Deputies

A man shot and killed his three young daughters, a chaperone, and then himself when visiting them at a church, according to deputies in Sacramento County, California. Officials did not name the people involved but said the children were ages 9, 10, and 13.

The kids’ mother got a restraining order against the shooter, said Sheriff Scott Jones in a press conference. The father’s visits with his children had to be supervised, the sheriff said. One such visit was happening at The Church in Sacramento on Wyda Way when the shooter opened fire. The mother was out of town.

Absolutely terrible update. @sacsheriff just said 5 people are dead after this shooting at the “Church in Sacramento.” A father shot and killed his 3 children (all under the age of 15), shot and killed another person, and then took his own life. 4/ @kcranews — Brittany Hope (@BrittanyKCRA) March 1, 2022

This tragedy happened Monday afternoon in the main sanctuary part of the church, in a conference room of some sort, Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassman said. Deputies received a call at 5:07 p.m. about a shooting in the church. Apparently, a church worker upstairs heard the shots, then left the building to contact authorities.

The motive is still under investigation.

Another update from here on the scene…@sacsheriff confirmed with @kcranews all three children killed by their father were females. Ages 9, 10, 13. 6/ pic.twitter.com/e2Heol2GH6 — Brittany Hope (@BrittanyKCRA) March 1, 2022

“This is an unspeakable tragedy,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard. First thoughts are with the victims and their families. Same to the first responders who have to confront such a horrible scene.”

[Screenshot via Brittany Hall]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]