Father Beats Man Charged with Murdering 3-Year-Old Son and the Mother (VIDEO)

As seen on video, an Ohio father blindsided a defendant in court. It’s no surprise that Tonio Hughes apparently has nothing but hate for Desean Brown, 22. Brown allegedly murdered Hughes’ son Nylo Lattimore, 3, and the child’s mother Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, in December 2020.

In the footage from Thursday, Hughes quickly approached from off screen and struck Brown in the head. He wrapped an arm around the defendant’s head and continued to strike repeatedly until deputies pulled him away and finally handcuffed him. More authorities arrived.

Even after deputies stood him up, the father continued to lunge at Brown, attempting to pull away from deputies until he and the officials crashed to the ground.

Authorities took the defendant out of the courtroom.

Deputies tried to talk the father down before taking him out of the courtroom as well.

“Let the system work,” one of them said.

Authorities say Brown killed Nyteisha Lattimore after she experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with his and her baby. He blamed her for it, according to testimony.

“Mr. Brown had told [close friend] Jameica Cobb that he was very upset and that since she killed their baby, he was going to do something to her baby Nylo,” Cincinnati police specialist Kimberly Kelley said, according to WXIX.

Brown allegedly stabbed Nysteisha to death on Dec. 5, 2020, leaving her in her apartment for several days before moving her in a body bag. The slain woman’s body turned up on Dec. 12, 2020 along the banks of the Ohio River. The only sign of her son Nylo, however, was his blood on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with her body. Brown dumped the 3-year-old into the Ohio River while the child was still alive, authorities said. Nylo has yet to be found.

According to the prosecutor’s office evidence Brown killed Nyteisha Lattimore on December 5th 2020. December 6th 2020 he threw Nylo Lattimore he threw Nylo in the river alive. December 11, 2020 Brown took the body bag with Nyteisha’s body to the Purple People Bridge. @FOX19 https://t.co/ejM4j6G4d4 — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) June 17, 2022

Now Hughes is dealing with something no one should have to face.

“Everything inside him, just the pain and everything took over,” family friend Faith Burton said, according to WXIX. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Hughes was charged with contempt and sentenced to seven days in jail.

The beating aside, Thursday’s hearing will have long-term ramifications for Brown’s case. His defense asked to suppress his taped confession, but the judge refused.

[Screenshot via WLWT]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]